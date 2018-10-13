The article by David Slade in the Oct. 10 Post and Courier about the upcoming ban on plastic straws seems to sum up the critical activities of the Mount Pleasant Town Council nearly a year after the election.
Let us heap praise on the mayor and council for leading the charge on straws while housing density continues to grow. Road infrastructure is more like a clogged drain. And let us not forget the creative work by current and past elected officials in decimating Coleman Boulevard and Shem Creek and approving the wall of shame on Six Mile Road.
Nice work, Town Council, on the tough issues. Next up should be a ban on chewing gum and the little umbrellas in those exotic drinks.
Bruce L. Pepchinski
Sound View Drive
Mount Pleasant