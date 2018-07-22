It’s ironic that a political party — Republican Party — that bills itself as the party of “the family” promotes tearing families apart, creating irreparable damage to children and society.
It’s ironic that the desperate people fleeing their countries south of us and elsewhere are usually the good people resorting to this last hope to save themselves from evils or to better themselves and their families by leaving their homes for the unknown, for America. Yet they are being turned away at the border and are demonized by our government, even when seeking asylum through a port of entry.
It’s ironic that a political party that bills itself as the party of individual rights seeks to control women’s individual reproductive decisions.
It’s ironic that a tax plan sold as “A Middle Class Boon” enriches the already-wealthy while barely throws a bone to the rest. And that tidbit has already evaporated into higher gas prices and other costs fueled by a tariff war.
It is ironic that the “Party of Prudence” pushed through a tax cut projected to create a deficit of $1.3 trillion.
It’s ironic that a president who was elected on a platform containing “Drain the Swamp” has swept in a cesspool of flawed, self-serving big-business cronies that are eviscerating protections of our environment, consumerism and so much more.
It’s ironic that our president identifies better with our enemies than our friends in the global community.
It’s ironic that this president appeals to evangelicals and others of the religious right, yet Mr. Trump likely could not recite the Ten Commandments and lives a life violating them.
It’s ironic that the president espouses a devout patriotism for our country yet had four deferments to avoid serving this “great America” in Vietnam.
It’s ironic that someone — anyone — is trying to sell that our country must be made “great again.” It is great.
If we strengthen and share our bounty, all boats would be lifted. Where someone is born is mere luck. Let’s progress together as people on earth.
Owen Meislin
Grove Street
Charleston