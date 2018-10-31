Thank you for the Oct. 30 editorial, “All of us have the power to fight hatred and politicized violence.” As sensibly stated the only persons truly responsible for the growing number of atrocities perpetrated upon those of a different class, race, nationality, or religious belief are the actual perpetrators.
And as the editorial suggests, the answer is not to play the blame game but to work together to find solutions. It begins with the ability to weigh all the facts and points of view before passing judgment and following up with responsible and thoughtful communication.
To quote Professor Dumbledore in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” “Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both inflicting injury and remedying it.”
While it is true that words won’t solve all of the problems, it shouldn’t take a wizard to point out to all of us that toning down the rhetoric couldn’t hurt. Not a bit.
Dorothy Ingram
Anchor Watch Drive
Wadmalaw Island