The Nov. 3 Post and Courier article, “Wages surge as U.S. adds 250,000 jobs,” rightly lauded the 3.1 percent rise in average hourly wages over the past year. It was “the fastest annual gain since 2009.”
Not coincidently, 2009 was President Barack Obama’s second year in office. He was leading us from the brink.
Unfortunately, reading further, “still inflation has picked up a bit in the past year as well, eating away at some of these pay raises. And the increase in wages last month also partly reflected a one-time drop in pay a year ago because of Hurricane Harvey.”
Through October we are enjoying a record 97 straight months of adding jobs.
The injection of the grand tax cuts for higher income earners and small cuts for those below has boosted employment and the economy. But more economists expect the effect to be like a “sugar high.” In fact, the benefit may already be used up. The future is uncertain.
That fleeting sugar high was paid for by increasing the deficit by more than $1 trillion that we are just printing new money to pay, I guess.
We are being led — manhandled — by a person who does not believe in science and denies proven facts. He makes decisions by whim. That is not the way to lead.
President Donald Trump has spent inherited money — his father’s and now yours and mine — with impunity all his life. He may be having a fun time, but we all are going to pay. President Trump is leading us to the brink.
Owen G. Meslin
Grove Street
Charleston