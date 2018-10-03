It is my understanding that all of the Mount Pleasant Town Council members strongly desire to have the Medal of Honor museum built here, and the majority would be willing to work with the foundation to vote on a specific planned development as a mechanism to mitigate the need for a height requirement.
It could be written so that if the museum was not built, the parcel would revert back to its earlier zoning. There has been talk of building it elsewhere, but this would be a grave mistake and a great loss to Charleston County and the state of South Carolina.
Recently our minister told a story in church about the building of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. One of the contractors, David Hand of O.L. Thompson, had shared tales about the building of this magnificent structure. The two “sails” of the bridge each rise 575 feet from sea level. This is quite spectacular and has come to symbolize Charleston and our whole community.
As David said, “Those involved in the building of the Ravenel Bridge were part of a project bigger than any one person or the ego of any of the gifted and skilled workers. They willingly put the project ahead of their own glory and formed a successful team that would finish the bridge ahead of schedule and under budget.”
My father-in-law, a former Marine, reminded me of a story I heard him tell many times about a fellow from his hometown, Jack “Jackie” Lucas. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 14 years old he lied about his age and enlisted in the Marine Corps.
Jackie found himself in a foxhole with several fellow soldiers on Iwo Jima, when suddenly two grenades landed beside him. In his autobiography, “Indestructible,” Jackie described how he threw his body on the grenades as he used his rifle butt to shove them into the ash as far as possible.
Jack H. Lucas was later notified he was to receive the Medal of Honor and became the youngest recipient in the 20th century. Jackie was a regular guy who did something very extraordinary that day that forever changed his life and the lives of the men he saved.
Moshe Safdie is a world-renowned architect. Some people do not like his pavilion design for the Medal of Honor Museum, but the public voted it as the favorite alternative.
Regardless of personal taste, this man’s designs have been awarded gold medals from the American Institute of Architects and the Royal Institute of Architecture in Canada, the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Design Awards, and numerous other honors spanning decades of a career highly regarded throughout the world. People travel all over the globe to see his architectural wonders.
What they will discover when they visit the Medal of Honor Museum on Charleston Harbor are the stories of Jackie Lucas, or one of our own hometown heroes, Pfc. Ralph Johnson, as well as countless others who risked or gave their lives to save their comrades.
Imagine the inspiration that a story like Jackie’s might mean to a 14-year-old visiting our incredible museum some day in the near future.
As to what might have happened with the Ravenel Bridge, egos and hurt feelings can often hold us back from what can and should be.
The Medal of Honor Museum is bigger than any one person. It will be a shining beacon on the shore of Mount Pleasant with the tales it has to tell and the brave military souls who made it happen. We will be honored and blessed to have this museum in our midst. As with our spectacular, modern and very tall bridge, let us put aside our differences and come together for this far greater purpose.
Please show your support for all involved to work together so that the Medal of Honor Museum can be approved and built here in Mount Pleasant. Email the following at the Medal of Honor Foundation and the Mount Pleasant Town Council: JDaniels@MOHMuseum.org and CouncilClk@tompsc.com.
Kathy Landing
Council Member
Mount Pleasant Town Council
Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant