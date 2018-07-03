Here we go again. Berkeley County awards a contract to remove the Moncks Corner tire mountain on a per-ton basis instead of a total removal. So the real cost of restoring this property is unknown. I guess Berkeley County Council thought that if the county was short, the state would give us more money. If the state doesn’t have the money, then I guess we increase the disposal fee from $2 to $3 per tire.
I wonder what it would have cost for Berkeley County to set up its own recycling just as it does with other trash and the building and machinery left at the site by the former owner?
Also, I think we can afford to give a job to an individual to oversee the complete removal process without a whole new bureaucracy. Who verifies what Liberty Tire Recycling does with the tires?
Pat Kilroy
Milton Drive
Goose Creek