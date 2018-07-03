The two articles in the June 27 Post and Courier omit important aspects of tipping, now subject to a new law in Washington, D.C.
No one is asking the servers what they think is fair, nor is anyone asking the customers. As a frequent visitor to various Charleston area restaurants, I discovered by asking the servers that many restaurant owners require a percentage of tips for themselves, amounting to 15 or 20 percent going to bartenders.
Then there is the aspect that our government gets a percentage of all tips that are put on credit cards.
I also discovered that some restaurant owners require nothing from their servers. That’s where the servers should be working. Let’s print a list of them.
Tipping should be left to the customer. If one customer leaves nothing, it is made up by customers who leave more than the average rate.
As for servers calling customers “sweetie,” it’s a free country, so far.
Betty Williams
Dennis Avenue
Moncks Corner