If tomorrow comes and all of the “fake news” is true, what will we, the people, do if our allies become our adversaries, or if we have fighting in our streets, like in Afghanistan?
What if our election process is so disrupted that we are no longer a democratic republic? If our military becomes a showcase of only an armored parade down Pennsylvania Avenue? If our intelligence agencies that protect us from espionage and dangerous infiltrations are defunct? Would each of us accept responsibility for our demise and the freedom we have come to enjoy?
We often speak about leaving our country more secure for our children, our Constitution, our American way of life. We speak of our military and how freedom isn’t free. We speak of our prosperity, jobs and equality for all.
In times of turmoil we have always put aside our differences. Is this now a time for we, the people, to stand tall, put aside what divides us and live up to the words of our Constitution?
Virginia W. Jamison
SMSGT, Air Force (Retired)
Member North Charleston
City Council, District 3
