The headlines say, “Another 267,000 neighbors on the way” while all across town politicos struggled with what that really meant. While one council member stated that, “as elected officials, it is our job to sort through the often skewed data and figure out what the often silent majority wants to have happen,” another city council member stood alone while voting against a high-density townhouse development in concert with the populist outcry to control growth on James and Johns islands.
Across town, Mount Pleasant finds itself embroiled in lawsuits driven by its council’s controversial attempts to control growth. The slam dunk one might have thought was the critical widening of Highway 41 appears to have bounded off the rim onto the boundary-less court of local politics.
We elect our representatives because they are arguably “better” than we are. They have passion, commitment and the servant heart. Wanting to represent us, they also have a desire to better whatever constituency and locale they represent. We need them to demand, sort and view accurate data while siding with the big picture, as opposed to the smaller one often seen by the “silent majority” mentioned above. At the city/county level, they most often deal in tactical issues but the case can be made that it is the strategic ones that will most shape their legacy and impact their municipality.
It is important that we address individual development issues that will impact our region in the short term. I would argue that it is as important to protect and promote our region into the future. Allowing a vocal minority to adversely impact the extension of I-526 is not consistent with that goal. And, while we are at it, we must connect the James Island expressway with I-26 to unite Charleston geographically as we keep future through traffic from being dumped into our city.
Accepting a bus rapid transit solution that data shows to be of declining ridership and popularity across the country is not consistent with a protect-and-promote goal. Further, accepting data that equates the economic impact between it and its rival, light rail, reinforces that inconsistency. Coupled with those inconsistencies is an estimated light-rail project cost that is over twice that absorbed by Norfolk, Va., in building its system.
It’s imperative that we think big and with a sense of urgency for the future. We need representatives who demand accurate data while constantly processing and integrating the types of challenges presented by those 267,000 neighbors who are coming. And we need them now.
Mark Hettermann
Indian Street
Mount Pleasant