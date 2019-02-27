Dear Charleston County Council, Charleston City Council, SCE&G and Mount Pleasant Town Council:
Thanks to y’all, you’re killing the golden goose of the tri-county area: one hotel after another and one limb of every grand oak on every road.
Having lived here since 1998, I just witnessed the devastation of trees on Rifle Range Road. After sucking out $2 billion of our money, whoever now trims the trees for power lines is too cheap to bury them, destroying what makes the Lowcountry beautiful.
And soon, the best tour downtown will be of the “hotelification” of the peninsula.
Time to move.
David Oyster
Pignatelli Crescent
Mount Pleasant