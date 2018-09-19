Will the far-left Democrats stop at nothing to block the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court? The answer is no. This latest allegation of his sexual aggression 35 years ago needs to be dealt with quickly. There is no need for more hearings and testimony.
The FBI needs to put both parties under oath and ask the simple questions of what may have occurred 35 years ago. Then, a quick investigation should be done with those at the party.
For starters, it is a crime to serve alcohol to minors. If anyone lies under oath, it is a serious crime that carries jail time. All of the above could be dealt with in a matter of a few hours.
For the record, Dr. Ford, the accuser, is a registered Democrat.
Ernest J. Berger
Deer Point Drive
Johns Island