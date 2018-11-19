The time is most certainly right for a carbon tax and for the Oct. 29 editorial in The Post and Courier advocating it. Conservative economists such as Martin Feldstein, Gregory Mankiw and the recent Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus have been advocating for a carbon tax ever since it became apparent that we must reduce our use of fossil fuels to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
Unlike cap-and-trade, a carbon tax provides a predictable price signal to large users of energy such as industry, government, utilities and property managers. Unlike the Clean Power Plan, a carbon tax reaches all fuel users, not just the electrical generation sector.
Think of it not as a tax but, rather, as a user fee or market corrective, in which the full environmental cost of burning fossil fuels is built into the price. The fee would be collected at the mine, well, or port of entry and not intrude on downstream businesses.
Several carbon fee bills have been introduced, differing in the price per ton of carbon emissions and the use of the resulting funds. A price that starts at $15 per ton of carbon dioxide emissions and increases annually by $10 per ton would reduce U.S. carbon emissions by half by the year 2035 and stimulate the deployment of new energy generation, storage and transportation technologies.
There is much debate regarding the allocation of the revenue from a carbon fee, which could amount to more than $1.5 trillion in the first 10 years.
The editorial advocates using it to fund resilience efforts in Charleston and other threatened communities. Many communities could benefit greatly from grants or a low-interest revolving loan fund for resilience projects. Other carbon-pricing proposals advocate subsidizing clean energy research, building infrastructure, or providing aid for regions impacted by their dependence on the coal and oil industries.
There also are compelling arguments in favor of returning the revenue from a carbon tax as a dividend to American households on a per-capita basis. A carbon fee would increase the cost of living, since most costs include energy. For example, as the carbon price increases to $100/ton in 10 years, it would increase the cost of gasoline by $1 per gallon.
The dividend from the carbon tax outlined above would provide each family of four with an additional $3,500-$4,000 per year by 2028. This dividend would be especially beneficial to low-and moderate-income families.
The increased consumer spending would generate many more jobs than are lost in the fossil fuel industry. Moreover, if the revenue goes to a family, the dividend might be easier to pass since it would not “grow government” or open up wrangling over revenue allocation.
Regardless of how the revenue is used, a carbon fee would significantly reduce our carbon emissions, and put the U.S. in a global leadership position in reducing the worst impacts of climate change.
Many thanks to The Post and Courier for joining this discussion and for its always thoughtful and forward-looking coverage of climate issues.
Mark Gould
Ashley Avenue
Charleston