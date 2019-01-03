A Dec. 30 letter to the editor asked, in part, for someone to explain how a policy that separates children from their parents helps “Make America Great Again.”
The simple answer is that it does not. Congress enacted the law before Donald Trump took office.
The writer may have conveniently forgotten the Time magazine cover photograph of a crying 2-year-old Honduran girl that caused liberals to criticize President Trump was taken during the Obama administration.
Imagine how much better the world might be if people suggested solutions based on merit, not politics, whether it be on a national or local level.
Robert Marriott
Brutus Lane
Summerville