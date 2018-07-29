I have been an avid supporter of Sen. Tim Scott.
But I was surprised and disappointed when Sen. Scott killed the nomination of Ryan Bounds to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Sen. Scott’s lack of approval was a last-minute “he didn’t have enough information to vote yes.” But the information was available — long before the time to vote.
What poor grounds to side with the Democrats and deny this critical appointment.
I, too, may not have sufficient information to vote again for Sen. Scott in his next election and will encourage others to not vote for him.
Richard Redden
Windsome Place
Mount Pleasant