More than ever, we need a third party in this country. I don’t care if it’s tree huggers or ultraconservatives, but something has to change. This new party needs only 10 percent of Congress to force the two major parties we now have to learn the art of negotiation, which appears to have been lost since the passage of Obamacare.
Look at the problems we face, and nothing gets done. Border agents arrest 16,658 “family members” (whatever family members means) in September. How many did not get arrested? Suppose we have only half that number stay in this country for the year for a total of 100,000. At $100 per day each for room and board, that would be $3.6 billion for the year that adds nothing to this country.
The other costs for border patrol, lawyers, courts and judges, I do not know. We have legal immigration that takes in a million people a year and is based on due process.
Due process? I want the Democrats to explain what is wrong with the present process, and if it is so bad, then change it. But pay for it. The U.S. makes up only 5 percent of the world’s population and cannot take in everybody that doesn’t like the conditions in their country. Sometimes you have to fight for change and rights.
Nine states and the District of Columbia have recreational marijuana, and the federal government still classifies it as a Schedule I substance. It seems time for the Republicans to change the law. This change would make due process more meaningful than having a law that is ignored by a fifth of the states and the District of Columbia.
We also have a debt burden in this country that is unsustainable, and neither of the two major parties appear to want to address this problem.
Will it take a third party to fix the debt? Will it take a third party to fix immigration? Will it take a third party to set this country on the road to real prosperity based on the principles, laws and due process given by our founders?
Pat Kilroy
