In reference to R.L. Schreadley’s Aug. 11 column on what the Miss America Pageant is really about.
I have to report that after reading this column, a 74–year-old woman recovering from knee surgery was seen dancing (appropriately clad) in the street. Common sense is always so refreshing.
When my daughters were younger, I would ask them “What is the message you think you’re sending dressed like that?” I added, “if you can’t run fast or climb a tree, go change.”
“Oh, mom.”
Respect is earned by many things, words, actions and … dress.
Diane Frankenberger
Central Avenue
Summerville