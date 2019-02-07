In a Feb. 3 op-ed in The Post and Courier, the Rev. Joseph Darby cited the oft-quoted white supremacy statement by the Confederacy’s vice president in order to justify removal of Confederate monuments.
For intellectual honesty, he also should have quoted President Abraham Lincoln whose statements proved he could be both an abolitionist and white. Yet no one would ever seriously suggest that Lincoln’s statue be moved from his monument to a museum to allow for greater historical context.
Therein lies the fallacy in judging the intent and actions of deceased people in the context of modern sensitivities. Having made that error, one should avoid compounding it by maligning one’s present-day fellow citizens involved in law enforcement, public education, housing and employment by assigning to them a mindset “to exercise mean, racist and brutal control over those who they once considered their property.” That prejudges a great number of people.
