An Oct. 7 letter writer’s advice for Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a bit presumptive. His implication that the judge is a “perpetrator” is not validated by any evidence.
He then proceeds to put words into the judge’s mouth and suggests he ask for forgiveness.
This is a twist in logic that may not be caught by the casual reader.
What about the alternative? That the victim may not remember correctly?
As an avid follower of memory research, I am aware of theories (with supporting science) that our brains are programmed to forget. (Those with photographic memory are particularly cursed.) We remember snatches and portions. With on-demand recall, our brains fill in the rest to make a coherent story. The final recall effort may be a fully believed compilation of things we want to have happen and things that may have happened.
This sort of information is easily ignored by those with agendas, but at peril. Please be careful when you are on a soapbox.
William Bowers M.D.
Pignatelli Crescent
Mount Pleasant