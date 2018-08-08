The Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative advocates for equity and inclusion in the policies and practices of all education institutions in the region.

We commend College of Charleston interim President Steve Osborne for restoring race as a consideration in admissions.

At a time when affirmative action is under attack in higher education, it is that much more controversial but the right and responsible thing to do.

John C. Read

Chief Executive

Tri-County Cradle

to Career Collaborative

Rivers Avenue

Charleston