The current political climate is too divisive for our democracy to function. We need representatives in Washington who will work to improve our country. Joe Cunningham is the best person for the Lowcountry. Joe will fight to stop offshore drilling. He has a working knowledge of ocean engineering and fully understands the catastrophic dangers of drilling. Any drilling could result in ecological devastation with economic consequences.
Joe believes health care is a right of all Americans. He will fight to ensure that all of us will be able to go to a doctor and be treated regardless of our financial situation. Now is the time for all the mudslinging and name-calling to stop.
Joe Cunningham is the right person to ensure our interests are represented in Washington.
Darlene Mulhern
Sea Foam Street
Summerville