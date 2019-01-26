I noticed your article on the “Green Book” used a web search. I am concerned with this modern dependence on the internet. Maybe you can find the book on the web, maybe not. But sadly the media-dependent community overlooks a valuable resource.
Please tell your readers there are copies of the real “Green Book” at the Charleston County Library. We can find the books and connect to the people who used them. Check out the local addresses for tourist homes, taxi service and much more.
There is so much omitted on the internet we often fail to realize it. Let’s use our libraries.
For example, I wrote “The Angel Oak Story” decades ago. There are copies at the library. However, if you check Wikipedia with all its Angel Oak listings, not a single entry recognizes there has been a book on the subject for decades. All one had to do was check the online catalog (yes, the internet) and up pops the book.
By the way, libraries are not just for books. There are numerous free computer classes, lectures and programs.
Ruth Miller
Manchester Road
Charleston