The Feb. 24 issue of The Post and Courier with the Rainbow Row article was excellent. Thanks for all the clarification. Bob Stockton is certainly correct about tales told by tour guides to tourists concerning the colors of the houses.
Once I was stuck in traffic in a convertible on East Bay Street next to Rainbow Row and overheard a carriage tour guide telling unwitting tourists the houses were painted those pastel colors to match the fishing boats owned by the Rainbow Row residents.
That would be a good reason for qualifying tour guides with a test. Professor Hillyer Rudisill lived there before Rainbow Row was a tourist site. He knows all the stories.
Mike West
Ashmont Drive
Wando