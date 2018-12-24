Who wants to wager that the law firm that is handling the Piggly Wiggly employee payouts has written one distribution check for employees and one check to themselves? Did anyone else do the math?
A third of $8.7 million is $2.89 million, give or take a few cents. Figure another $750,000-$1 million in legal costs. Not a bad pre-Christmas distribution while former Piggly Wiggly employees are trying to make ends meet since their retirement dried up.
First, they get cheated out of their retirements, now this.
I can speak to these things because I have been a legal assistant since 1986, working in big law firms and with sole practitioners for 32 years. I have seen firsthand how these distributions work.
Sue F. Cavanaugh
Timberidge Court
Charleston