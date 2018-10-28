I read almost daily articles and opinions both pro and con regarding congressional candidates Joe Cunningham and Katie Arrington. I have a degree in political science and might have more of an understanding than the average voter of how power is delegated in our federal and state governments. It’s unfortunate, but once you get to races higher than local ones, it’s less about the individual than about the party in control.
As a fiscal conservative and social moderate, my beliefs are closer to the Republican Party and don’t want to see the tax-and-spend, entitlement-minded Democratic Party in control of either the House or Senate. The party with the majority can set the agenda, determine leadership positions and control what legislation actually reaches the floor for a vote, which effectively shuts out the minority party.
That said, I feel that I must vote for Katie Arrington even though I’ve haven’t particularly liked the way she has campaigned, and do like Joe Cunningham’s message a little better, although he’s a bit naïve if he really thinks he can oppose Nancy Pelosi as a freshman congressman. Again, at that level, it’s not the individual, no matter how well intentioned, but the party in control that has the power.
