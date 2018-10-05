It is obvious that the strategy of the Democratic Party and their leftist supporters is to rule by mob obstruction. No longer is there civil discussion on issues. If someone on the right wants to speak at a college, there are protests aimed at denying the speaker a chance to give his views.
If given a platform to speak, there will be protesters both outside and inside to disrupt the speaker.
Protesters have even driving Republicans out of restaurants. This has happened to Sarah Sanders, the president’s press secretary; Kirstjen Nielson, secretary of Homeland Security; and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.
Protesters disrupted Senate hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The #MeToo movement rules by protest. They have a good cause but are wrong about the best way to get their message out. This is another example of the downward spiral of democracy.
As the Democratic Party goes further left with spokespeople like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the education system continues to turn to the left, future voters will have no clue as to how to pay for all of the promises they make. Candidates will say whatever they need to say to get elected. They don’t worry about what is best for the country, only what is good for them.
That brings us back to the point about mob rule. When someone from the right or even the middle goes against proposals by the left, they are denied an opportunity to be heard. Civilization ends when people cannot talk to each other without anger. I fear for my grandchildren.
Roger Steel
2290 Marsh Hen Drive
Johns Island