Perhaps more exposure to the realities of life in India, Africa, Central America and much of East Asia would convince some of our concerned citizens that the best solution to solving the miseries of the world is not inviting everyone to move here. These problems are best handled where they exist now.
America simply cannot fix all the miseries of the world. We can, however, go a long way toward degrading America by pursuing the policies some suggest. Spend 24 hours in Nigeria, Mumbai or many other places and see if you still support open borders.
Thankfully, the Atlantic and Pacific oceans (and Canada), mostly limit our illegal immigrants to a few Central American countries.
