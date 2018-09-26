On the editorial page Sept. 12 a letter titled “H.L. Hunley” caught my attention as anything regarding the Hunley’s place in history will. However, it was the author’s reference to the vessel and its crew as traitors that commands a response.
Traitors, really? If that be so, what of the combatants who fought against the British 80 years earlier? Was George Washington a traitor? He had to have been, according to the letter writer’s analysis. As one should know from the most rudimentary education in American history, the Declaration of Independence of 1776, penned by Thomas Jefferson, declares to the world the right of mankind to throw off a government that “usurps” its authority over the governed.
Are all those we identify as patriots by the historical events of the American Revolution traitors? I think not. Nor were the members of the Hunley crew.
Prior to the Hunley’s attack on the Housatonic, two accidents occurred causing the loss of the crews. Yet, when volunteers were sought a third time, a full crew quickly responded. Such stoutheartedness, backbone and grit run parallel with the legendary Texans’ defense of the Alamo and the Spartans at Thermopylae.
Heroic action exhibited in a desperate contest is something all should respect. In the history of this country, there was the suffering at Valley Forge, Moultrie facing incredible odds at Sullivan’s Island and Jackson at New Orleans; then, there is Pearl Harbor, to name a few.
There also have been heroic actions by common soldiers. American history is replete with individual acts of those who risk it all for a unit or a buddy. The gallantry displayed by such actors should be promoted and exhibited at every opportunity.
The Civil War was American against American. That is what made it so tragic. The Hunley should come to Patriots Point with all the due recognition of the bravery and fortitude exhibited by its crew on that fateful mission. Selfless sacrifice does not choose sides. It is a human trait that rises to an occasion in ordinary people under extraordinary circumstances.
As to labeling or implying the crew of the Hunley, along with all who supported the Confederacy, were traitors, the following should be noted: When Confederate President Jefferson Davis was imprisoned at Fort Monroe, it was the intent of Andrew Johnson’s administration to try Davis for treason and have him hanged. Salmon P. Chase, then Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, allegedly informed the government that to do so would first require a finding that secession was illegal. That gave cause for reflection, given possible historical application of the Virginia-Kentucky Resolution (1798), the Northwest Ordinance (1787) and the Hartford Convention (1814-15).
In 1863, 19 counties in western Virginia seceded from Virginia and were recognized by the U.S. as West Virginia. The ultimate irony: The U.S. recognized the secession of western Virginia while fighting a war against secession. Consequently, Davis was eventually released from prison and returned to his home in Mississippi.
It might be appropriate to mention that there are still those in the Charleston area who know of and without reservation proudly declare the name of such an ancestor and his service to the Lost Cause. As I, they would consider any reference to their progenitors as traitors to be in poor taste.
Thomas Pinckney Lowndes Jr.
Rutledge Avenue
Charleston