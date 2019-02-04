A 2006 history of Sundown Towns was presented on C-SPAN’s “Book TV,” and the “Green Book” was part of that unknown history for me. I checked the book out of our Charleston County Otranto Regional Branch Library. The map of the U.S. showed Sundown Towns in almost every state in the union, not just the South.
Thanks to Warren Peper and Hanna Raskin, we have more revealed history here in Charleston to supplement the popular movie “Green Book.” My husband and I enjoyed the excellent pianist and accompanying instrumentalists in this award-winning movie.
The comedy between the chauffeur and pianist was a relief from the tension of finding a place to eat, stay overnight or even take a bathroom break while on the road. The “Green Book” guide provided help for so many travelers. It is history worthy of note and I highly recommend the movie and also reading the book “Sundown Towns.”
Isabel Wilkerson also explored the significance of the “Green Book” during the Great Migration as she recorded in her classic “The Warmth from Other Suns.” It included very revealing, personal histories through three main characters who migrated from the South to New York, Chicago and California.
Nat King Cole was mentioned briefly in the movie, just as Sundown Towns were only noted once that I remember. Now, maybe our local tour guides will include some “Green Book” locations in our city.
Thank you, Warren Peper, for sharing your Liberty Hill friendship and memories of playing basketball at Park Circle.
Martha F. Barkley
Shadowcreek Court
Charleston