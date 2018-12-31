Where are all the representatives and the governor who said electricity customers shouldn’t pay any more for abandoned reactors?
As usual, the so-called Public Service Commission and legislators ruled in favor of the powerful and influential, and citizens got the shaft.
In addition, the class action lawsuit on behalf of ratepayers was settled by lawyers from Dominion Energy and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
“The Commission did not leave any stone unturned,” Commissioner Justin Williams said. “This has not been a fly-by-night decision.” Surely he was joking.
The commission is a joke for allowing this debacle to get this far in the first place.
(Ever notice how all S.C. Commissions almost never rule in favor of citizens?)
What I’d like to know is who is going to be held accountable besides ratepayers? Will people be going to jail? Will SCANA/SCE&G executives responsible for this mess retain their bonuses and golden parachutes while customers pay for the next 20 years?
So much for representation. Go figure.
Jerry Mallard
Bruce Street
James Island