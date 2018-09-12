The term “socialism” is increasingly showing up in our news and our national conversation. The subject even evoked an impassioned letter to the editor recently. Any conversation regarding the perils and benefits of socialism vs. capitalism is certainly a worthy one, and most Americans, myself included, prefer the latter.
However, any meaningful conversation on the subject requires an understanding of the distinctions between the two systems. What’s missing in much of the conversation is an understanding of what socialism is and what it is not.
Per the dictionary, socialism is less a political system and more an economic system. There are some countries, for example, which freely embrace democratic socialism (Denmark and Norway) and, in contrast, there are other countries that are characterized by autocratic socialism (China, Venezuela and Egypt).
A more complete definition of socialism is that it is an economic system in which much or most of the means of production is owned publicly rather than privately. Examining the two systems, if we judge them in terms of which has generated the greater amount of wealth for its citizens, it’s no contest: capitalism is the clear winner. For that reason most Americans, myself included, prefer capitalism over socialism. Even so, it should be noted:
The wealth generated by capitalism is increasingly being shared unequally.
There are countries that willingly choose socialism over capitalism and are quite willing to pay higher taxes in exchange for greater social benefits.
Capitalism seems to work for the greater benefit of all when it is guided by reasonable government regulation, rather than the unfettered fury it once was.
America is not a totally capitalistic economy. Instead, we, like most developed countries, are a hybrid. While much of our country’s assets are owned by private capital, some enterprises are owned by government.
A few examples include the Department of Veteran Affairs, the U.S. Postal Service, the S.C. Department of Transportation, our ports, our libraries and our national parks. Furthermore, what differentiates the governments and economies of developed countries is not whether they are socialistic or capitalistic, but rather the degree to which they are some of each.
Accordingly, it is hoped that conversations about socialism and capitalism recognize their many aspects. While I and most Americans prefer capitalism over socialism, it would serve us well not to base our preference on “good vs. evil” or “us vs. them.” Instead it’s a matter of what social benefits we as a country want from our government and how much we are willing to pay for them.
There is no right or wrong answer. In democratic America, it is simply a choice.
David Brown
Creek Landing
Charleston