Enough of this simplistic view of America where socialism and capitalism are in a cage match until death. We should have outgrown this mindset long ago when we created a country that defies such definitions.
Our collective opposition to pure “socialism” is undeniable. However, ironically, we have historically allowed government-supported programs to flourish when it benefited the greater good. For example, government supported the first transcontinental railroad through land grants to private business, and AT&T got government support as it built our coast-to-coast network.
Government brought us the Postal Service, interstate highways, K-12 education, and the internet. We have important social safety nets, like Social Security and Medicare. Even today, our government subsidizes food and energy production and medical research. Are these state-supported businesses, aka socialism?
Capitalism on the other hand has helped propel the United States to be the world’s most innovative society. Our educated workforce, roads and telecommunications infrastructure have enabled companies like U.S. Steel, GE and Apple to contribute greatly to our economic progress.
Our commitment to offer opportunity and to reward hard, honest work will not be denied, but none of these companies would have been successful without programs enabled by the government.
We know that too much government interference is stifling. And we all know that unchecked greed via pure capitalism will lead to more Bernie Madoffs, more Great Recessions and more oil spills.
So this is what we do: We propose, we debate, we evolve and we vote. We do the hard work and take the best ideas about how to govern ourselves, make them our own and create what can only be called “The American Way.”
To be sure, some ideas from both systems are worthy of being incorporated into our “American Way,” but some definitely are not. But to devolve into a simplistic argument and claim that one system is superior to the other, that it is a battle between “good vs. evil,” is unpatriotic and denies who we truly are as Americans.
Carol Jaworski
Dolphin Row
Isle of Palms