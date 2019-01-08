For the past 12 years Senior Ride Charleston (formerly Independent Transportation Network) provided dignified transportation for our area’s seniors and the visually impaired. Unfortunately, it provided its last ride on Dec. 16.
The goal of Senior Ride Charleston was always to provide reliable and safe transportation at a reasonable cost. Over 87,000 rides for 1,750 member riders were provided over its 12 years of operation.
We applaud this tremendous effort that could not have been accomplished without the dedicated work of the board of trustees, volunteer drivers, support staff, paid staff as well as donors and transportation partners.
Barbara Franklin Paul Franklin
Concord Street
Charleston