As my tenure on Charleston County Council draws to a close I want to thank the voters in District 9 for giving me the honor of representing them for the past eight years.
I want to especially thank my wife Heidi and our two sons Kevin and Paul for allowing me to give valuable family time to public service.
My best wishes to all for a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year. May God Bless Charleston County and may God Bless America.
Joe Qualey
Member
Charleston County Council District 9
Clearview Drive
Charleston