With the emotions and gravitas that go with a win at the top level of professional tennis achievement, I would suggest the organization and its sponsors purchase a $5 set of ear plugs for the chair umpire.
I’m talking about the championship match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.
While the umpire may be technically correct to assess a penalty for a verbal abuse violation, it was not a good time to exercise such authority.
By muting such high drama, misspoken words would have allowed this match to end with a clear victory for Osaka.
It is unfair to this young winner to have her victory blemished by a decision I am sure this umpire would like to rethink.
George I. Boniface
Parc Vue Avenue
Mount Pleasant