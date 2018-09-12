With the emotions and gravitas that go with a win at the top level of professional tennis achievement, I would suggest the organization and its sponsors purchase a $5 set of ear plugs for the chair umpire.

I’m talking about the championship match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

While the umpire may be technically correct to assess a penalty for a verbal abuse violation, it was not a good time to exercise such authority.

By muting such high drama, misspoken words would have allowed this match to end with a clear victory for Osaka.

It is unfair to this young winner to have her victory blemished by a decision I am sure this umpire would like to rethink.

George I. Boniface

Parc Vue Avenue

Mount Pleasant