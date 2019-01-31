An adult tantrum is now adequate to close down the the federal government.
What is the role played by Sen. Mitch McConnell in in all this, step by step ? He has allowed a normal, constitutional hearing to drag on to the next election, as he did with the hearing about a previous Supreme Court hearing under the Obama presidency, a purely political miscarriage of justice. He did not explain to the presidential candidate, Donald Trump, about the importance of precedents expected from a candidate, such as submitting his tax return immediately after nomination, neglecting placing his private businesses in a private trust, to avoid mingling them continually with his own., avoiding both actions statements at will. Imagine, no previous rules , specific or no, from then on. He created a princeling with no principles to guide him. What a gift by Sen. McConnell to an unprincipled candidate. Trump liked it immediately, leading to a secret meeting with Putin, explaining to the world how Putin swore to Trump there was no collusion during the meeting. Trump reiterated the same about the murderous Saudi Prince that the latter was absolutely blameless., omitting any collusion between Saudi Arabia and our arms sales, other items for Mueller's investigations. All denials lack veracity. Our constitution doesn't cover a president's refusal to sign legislation thanks to his temper tantrum.
Auvo Kemppinen
Lake Moultrie Drive
Bonneau