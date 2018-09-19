The kick about lying is that it’s hard to remember what you said before. It seems our leaderless leader has perfected that. He has hit 5,000 lies since his inauguration. I guess that’s some sort of a record, but not a respectful one.
The man who demands loyalty shows none to anyone else. Paul Manafort was wise not to count on a presidential pardon.
It’s probably great to be part of team Trump. But ultimately someone who lies will lie to you. And one day you will wake up in a startling position. Under the bus.
Amelia Crosby
Clayton Drive
Charleston