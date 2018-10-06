I am a 52-year-old man. There are behaviors in my past I am not proud of, but I don’t lie or try to be evasive when confronted with truths about my conduct.
We now live in the #MeToo and #whyididntreport era. I don’t believe that these women, victimized years ago, are telling their truths to seek revenge or punishment. Rather, for many, it seems to be part of healing old wounds and accepting themselves in a society that has long repressed and marginalized their contributions and worth.
I don’t have an answer for what to do with the (mostly) men who are outed in this way. For many victims, I do believe that an acknowledgment of the events or their feelings is needed.
Truth and reconciliation commissions have brought healing to people and nations torn apart by conflict. Perhaps that will work here too. Not on a national scale, but on a one-on-one level where the perpetrator acknowledges his or her past and asks for forgiveness from the victim.
How would our national conversation about Judge Brett Kavanaugh be different if he acknowledged: “As a young man, I had a drinking problem. It is possible that I did the things Dr. Blasey Ford describes, but I do not remember them. If I did, I am profoundly sorry. I have, as an adult, tried to live an exemplary life. I have done my best in my marriage and in raising my family to try and be an example of someone who would not behave that way now.”
We all have failings and biases. It is only by acknowledging them that we can ever hope to overcome them. And that is the kind of person we need on our nation’s highest court.
Stephen Campbell
Ashley River Road
Summerville