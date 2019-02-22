Instead of refunding an average of $1,000 to each customer, Dominion states in its Feb. 19 full-page ad in The Post and Courier that electric bills will be lower in 2019 than in 2018 by 15 percent.
This sounds like a one-time reduction to me based on a number of perfunctory rebates, although they mislead readers to infer a permanent decrease in electric bills for the long term.
What will happen when Dominion increases rates in 2021 to pay for infrastructure put in place by SCE&G before the takeover?
What are they trying to feed us?
Hank Simon, Ph.D.
Gun Club Road
Charleston