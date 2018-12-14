The Dec. 13 story about possible impeachment proceedings against the president says criminal filings indicate Donald Trump was “at the center of a massive fraud.”
The article by Hope Yen of The Associated Press goes on to delineate all the “potential” charges that could be brought against President Trump when the Democrats take over the House of Representatives in January.
Where is the other side of the story? Don’t we all know that there are two sides to every story?
The “massive fraud” being discussed is, at worst, a campaign fund violation typically settled by the payment of a fine to the Federal Election Commission.
Why don’t you also present the fact that prosecutors are relying on the testimony of attorney-fixer, Michael Cohen, who tried to get a reduced sentence from the Justice Department for crimes he committed unrelated to Trump and his campaign?
Mainstream media, including this paper, do all Americans a disservice and actually thwart their own goal, which is destroying Trump. By presenting biased opinion as fact, you actually drive readers to the defense of Donald Trump because everyone can see how unfair and unbalanced the articles are.
Why can’t mainstream media tell both sides of a story and let the American public come to its own conclusions? Telling us what we should believe is condescending and insulting.
Marilyn Follmann
Shelmore Boulevard
Mount Pleasant