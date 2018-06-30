After reading the June 24 Post and Courier, I thought I would let you know about one teen marriage that was a success.
By no means am I an advocate of a child or teen marriage, especially to much older men. In fact, some of the laws I read about I didn’t even know existed, and they need to be changed as quickly as possible.
But here is my story: Norman and I were married on June 10, 1951. I was 15 and he was 21. I was not pregnant. Our first child was born in 1953.
My grandmother was my legal guardian and she signed for me to get a marriage license. Our reason for getting married was simple. We were in love.
Now many of you reading this will say I didn’t know anything about love and I admit there was a lot I didn’t know about. But we knew enough that at the time of Norman’s death we had been married 63 1/2 years.
“Divorce” or “separation” were words never spoken all those years.
Was the marriage perfect? No, of course not. We struggled through all the problems that most couples do. Finances were always a struggle because, years ago or in the present, raising four children is not easy.
We put God first in our home, loved each other and worked hard to provide for our family.
I just wanted others to know that there was one teen marriage that was a success. And that couples today can be successful also.
Martha Riley
Paradise Pond Lane
Harleyville