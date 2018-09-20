If you walked into a store, slipped and fell on a wet floor, hit your head and needed medical attention, would you sue? How about if you bought a toy for your kids and took it home only to have it break and injure someone?
Well, this is where we are with our cybersecurity. Your Sept. 3 editorial insinuates that the tech giants have no liability for our weak computer systems when of course they do.
They sold us defective equipment while claiming how secure their software is. So secure that we have to buy other products to prevent hackers from getting our private information. The tech giants should be paying for that.
Yes, the Department of Homeland Security should be doing everything possible to plug the holes in our fragile national defenses, but we should be sending the bills to the companies that sold us defective equipment.
This is no different than a negligence or malpractice suit. Let us not simply roll over and pretend it is the Russian’s fault.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island