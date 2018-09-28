During hurricane season, our governor’s focus becomes how best to protect the people of South Carolina. My family had timely information from the team of professionals assembled by the governor that allowed us to make sound decisions.
Having been through Hurricane Hugo and the 1,000-year flood I appreciate all efforts made on behalf of our safety. To the many levels of government participating in developing the best plan to protect us and the unsung heroes — first responders — I thank you.
During Hurricane Florence I saw partnerships develop like never before between local and county governments, agency heads, the National Guard, SLED, the governor’s office and many more behind the scenes. The lane reversals on I-26, which require numerous agencies working together, were flawless, as was the immediate rescue relief provided to us.
Gov. Henry McMaster, it is clear to me that you understand the team approach, and that should be clear to all South Carolinians. Thank you for keeping us the top priority and know that we appreciate the sacrifices you make on behalf of South Carolinians.
Bob Lucas
Terminal Street
North Myrtle Beach