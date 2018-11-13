We use the schools to vote. Not all teachers are teaching that day. Why don’t we use a small army of teachers to work our polls?
Give them a paycheck, of course, but most importantly, give them in-service credit toward renewing their teaching certificate. I think many teachers would jump at the chance to renew their teaching license by performing this civic duty. Perhaps 25 or 50 percent of their required in-service credit could be given for each voting day they work the polls. We would have a highly dedicated group of professionals working the polls.
Tom Di Figlio
Duck Hawk Retreat
Charleston