Education in today's world is a slippery slope, as a parent you want the best for your child in a comfortable environment of learning and enlightenment. Question is who is responsible?
Teachers get raw students and have to develop a relationship with them to teach what they spent years of classroom training. But the students are as different as apples and oranges no one is alike in color or background.
Teachers must spend many weeks assessing their students range of abilities. a tough job for anyone. Education and discipline are formed at home,and many parents send their kids to school and say"Here you teach them" but sadly education starts at home.
Recently I saw people disrupt a school board meeting demanding better education, we have great educators, alas it is the parents who are to blame.
Robert Lane
Knottingham Drive
Goose Creek