The news out of Columbia is encouraging. It seems legislators are finally getting the message: We cannot continue to be first in being last. Certainly Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler’s bill to raise teachers’ pay by 5 percent is a step in the right direction.
There is also a move to increase teacher pay by an additional $10,000 per year. Sen. Larry Grooms demonstrates an understanding of the pay issue by insisting none of this money be used for administrative costs. These initiatives indicate that the legislators have finally come to understand that the one thing, the only thing, that will improve educational outcomes in our state is better teaching.
What happens when the classroom door closes, and it is just the teacher and his students in the room, is what determines the outcome. At school, no one is more important than the teacher. No one.
If you are not teaching, you better be supporting someone who is. Good teaching requires good teachers. Good teachers are not cheap.
When discussing the gas tax to raise money for roads, Gov. Henry McMaster reportedly said he would veto the bill because South Carolina “is a poor state.”
He used the same logic to veto money for new school buses. By his logic, we will remain a poor state because he is unwilling to invest in improving our lot. It’s like trying to start or grow a business without investing any money. It can’t be done.
Making education our top priority will require public investment as well as the participation and leadership of the governor. It is my hope that he, too, will come to see the wisdom of investing in our most important public asset: our schools.
Bruce Bremer
Charleston