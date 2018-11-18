I loved Brian Hicks’ Nov. 9 column about Katie Arrington’s ego-driven, Trumpian, ludicrous blaming of Mark Sanford for her loss. The sweeping gains of Democrats, even in highly Republican states such as South Carolina, reflect the voters’ desire for a return to civility.
I hadn’t heard Mark Sanford’s comment in response to her scathing “concession” (i.e., poor loser speech), so I was grateful that Mr. Hicks included it. The graciousness of Sanford’s and Joe Cunningham’s speech after winning was such a stark contrast.
It really serves as a “teachable” moment for parents to impart upon their children and grandchildren: “It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Road
Summerville