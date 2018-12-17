In response to Paul Bowers’ Dec. 1 article, I would like to suggest to concerned parents and teachers that they use the field trip to The Powder Magazine and other historical sites as an educational opportunity.
If gun safety is your concern, please Google “gun safety rules” and find numerous guides.
As a docent in this program, I would also include a request that you teach your child to listen and follow directions.
Do not condemn an excellent historical program focused on Charleston in 1780. Use and extend the program for other educational purposes.
Jane Brown
Tennent Street
Charleston