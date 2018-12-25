To the bus stop brigade:
My kids are not helpless, lost, unattended children in need of your parenting. They are 11 years old, in the fourth and fifth grade.
I do not accompany my children to the bus stop two houses from us for several reasons.
I am trying to teach them some personal responsibility. I’m giving them some autonomy and a chance to learn on their own.
If the bus is late and they have to figure out when it’s time to walk back home, they’re learning to problem solve. I’d actually prefer you don’t give them a ride to school. They know how to walk 500 feet home.
To the mom who gave only my kids umbrellas “for Christmas,” I received your message loud and clear.
While I appreciate your giving nature, did it occur to you that maybe there’s a reason only one of my children has the really big umbrella and the other is in a raincoat?
Mr. Raincoat has lost or broken untold numbers of umbrellas over the past three years. He wears his raincoat and if the rain gets to be too much, he is to stand under the big umbrella with his brother. He needs to learn that you don’t just get a new whatever from someone every time he destroys it. He’s learning about real-life consequences for his actions.
I’d like to raise independent children who can think on their feet, know how to make decisions and problem solve.
We already have enough issues with kids thinking they’re entitled to everything. Will you join me in letting kids be kids? I think our society will benefit greatly.
By the way, the umbrella you gave to Mr. Raincoat never made it home. It appears he lost it at school.
Imagine that.
Katie B. Preston
Waterway Boulevard
Isle of Palms