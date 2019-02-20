A Feb. 17 letter to the editor was spot on. I am a retired teacher with 44 years in the classroom. I came to the conclusion that most absurd administrative decisions would be eliminated and class sizes reduced if every administrator, from the superintendent down to vice principals and athletic directors, were required to teach one class. All are required to have a teaching license.
At the elementary level, that would mean teaching a class like art or gym outside the core curriculum. But my point was that if they had a class list, with parents to deal with, grades to turn in, attendance to track and discipline to maintain, they would not pile on more duties or interrupt a class with a PA announcement for someone to report to the counselor’s office.
I got the idea from the best administrator I ever knew, a middle school principal who taught a math class the first hour every day, and invited teachers to watch him whenever they wanted. This principal rose to become a very good superintendent. He was always a teacher advocate.
There are, in fact, administrative duties to fulfill, but veteran teachers with administrative graduate school course work can learn to do these, taking a class-load reduction to make the time.
Call them “lead teachers.” Use the saved administrative salaries to hire more teachers and further reduce teacher-to-pupil ratios.
Sandy Hojnacki
Riverland Woods Place
Charleston