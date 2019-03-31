Were we winners or losers with the Tax Law and Jobs Act of 2017? We keep reading about those who have been blindsided with large end-of-year taxes due.
We are retired and have had widely varying incomes over the past few years, which is often a recipe for income tax problems. This is how I quantified the effects of the tax changes for us.
I compared our 2017 and 2018 adjusted gross incomes before any deductions, with the respective rules for deductions in effect for each year.
First, I compared both years’ data using the 2017 rules, then I compared the same data using the new 2018 rules. We would have paid about 18 percent less on 2017 income under the rules of the new tax law and about 18 percent more on 2018 income under the rules of the old tax law.
One thing painfully clear is a need to review our tax withholding for 2019 and in each future year until at least 2027. That’s because these tax cuts for individuals are temporary and will steadily decline until they expire in 2027.
We usually itemize deductions, but for 2018, it was not the most beneficial option.
Because this new law seems to present a moving target, we plan to continue saving receipts just in case the standard deduction is reduced between now and 2027 and itemizing once again becomes advantageous.
Carey Brier
Axtell Drive
Summerville